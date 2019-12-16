Urijah Faber Speaks On UFC 245 Loss To Petr Yan

The second fight in Urijah Faber’s comeback run didn’t end well and “The California Kid” has briefly touched on the defeat.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 14), Faber shared the Octagon with Petr Yan. The bantamweight tilt opened up the main card of UFC 245. Once Yan got into a rhythm, Faber had great difficulty with the speed, angles, and striking of his opponent. Ultimately, Faber was knocked out in the third round via head kick.

Urijah Faber Addresses UFC 245 Loss

Faber took to his Instagram account to discuss his defeat to Yan.

“’Look for opportunities not Guarantees’ – Congrats to @petr_yan on a great performance! This was a continuation of my 40th birthday present to myself…talk about feeling alive. Im sure we will be battling Petr for the next decade or so at @teamalphamalemma, gonna be fun. Hope everyone enjoyed the fight.”

Going into UFC 245, Faber hadn’t been stopped since Feb. 2014. He suffered a TKO loss to Renan Barao in their rematch. UFC president Dana White is questioning Faber’s fighting future after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Yan. He said the following to reporters during the UFC 245 post-fight press conference.

“I don’t think anyone in this room would disagree with me if I said, ‘He could fight again,’” White said. “We could put him in with somebody else. He’s not in here fighting bums. He’s fighting the best guys in the world. But the question becomes, why? Why?

“You’re a legend. You’ve done it all. You’re 40 years old. And you’ve done everything that you can achieve. He makes money. He’s got a gym. He’s got other business going on. He’s got a beautiful family. Why?

“And that’s something he needs to talk about with his wife and other people who care about him.”