Urijah Faber Still Unsure If He’ll Fight Again

Urijah Faber isn’t committing to his fighting future at this time.

Faber took on Petr Yan last month on the main card of UFC 245. “The California Kid” suffered a third-round knockout loss. Faber had come out of retirement in July 2019 and stopped Ricky Simon in 46 seconds. Obviously, things turned out far different in his bout with Yan.

Faber Unsure If He’ll Fight Again

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin was able to speak to Faber. “The California Kid” said that whether or not he competes again comes down to the opportunity and how he feels.

“My whole thing is this — I will stay in phenomenal shape because that’s what I do,” Faber explained. “I’m going to stay in the gym and in the environment, because that’s what I love to do.

“If I feel like I want to do something and I feel froggy, I’ll jump. It may be the right opportunity, it might be a birthday present to myself, or it may not happen at all.”

Faber admits that he likes how life is going for him at the moment but he’s leaving the door open just a crack.

“I’m enjoying just living life, the new baby, all the business ventures,” Faber said. “It’s not a yay or nay. It’s a maybe. I’ll stay poised and ready.”

Do you think Urijah Faber is done fighting for good, or do you think he’ll come back at least once more?