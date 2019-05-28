Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon In The Works For UFC Sacramento

Yesterday, Urijah Faber had announced he had agreed to a fight for his return with all signs pointing towards him fighting at UFC Sacramento.

“Looking at today’s landscape, I just know that I can compete easily. I’ve stayed in great shape,” Faber said to Dan Hardy. “It sounds like fun and the reason I stopped is because I wanted to. The reason I’m coming back is I have decided I want to… I just accepted a fight yesterday, I don’t know if that’s supposed to be put out yet.”

Now, according to Dave Meltzer, Faber will return to the Octagon to take on Ricky Simon.

The UFC Hall of Famer last fought back in December 2016 where he beat Brad Pickett in Sacramento, in what was originally his retirement fight. The 40-year-old has notable wins over the likes of Dominick Cruz, Raphael Assuncao, and Jens Pulver among countless others.

Simon, meanwhile, is coming off of a win over Rani Yahya at UFC 234. The win extended his winning streak to eight and remains undefeated in the UFC. The 26-year-old’s other two wins in the UFC are over Montel Jackson and Merab Dvalishvili.

MMANews has confirmed the two have verbally agreed to the bout but no contracts have been signed as of yet.

UFC Sacramento goes down on July 13.