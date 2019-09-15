Urijah Faber Wants To ‘Silence The Cringe’ Henry Cejudo

Urijah Faber feels he’s ready to put Henry Cejudo’s cringe shtick to rest.

Faber and UFC “champ-champ” Cejudo have been trading barbs since “Triple C” called out “The California Kid.” Following Cejudo’s bantamweight title win over Marlon Moraes, he called for bouts with Faber, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Garbrandt. Faber hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to challenge Cejudo.

Faber Likes Matchup Against Cejudo

During a fan Q&A session conducted by the UFC, Faber explained why he believes he’s the one to put an end to Cejudo’s cringe era (via MMAFighting.com).

“Henry Cejudo’s got the world strap, a couple of them, and an Olympic gold medal, which I actually never set my goals on as a young wrestler. I probably should have,” Faber said at a fan Q&A at Rogers Arena on Friday, when asked about potentially fighting Cejudo. “But that’s enticing, to snatch up a couple of belts and a gold medal and silence the cringe, would be a great step in the right direction for me and I think it’s a great matchup.

“He’s naturally a ‘25-pounder, I’m a big ‘35-pounder. He’s got the wrestling pedigree, I’ve got better jiu-jitsu. He breaks guys and I don’t break, so I think that’s a good matchup.”

After being away from the Octagon since Dec. 2016, Faber returned to take on Ricky Simon back in July. He stopped Simon via TKO in 46 seconds.