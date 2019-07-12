Urijah Faber Was Interested In Fighting Kron Gracie In Return

UFC Hall of Famer, Urijah Faber is back.

After retiring in 2016, “The California Kid” is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday. There, he will take on Ricky Simon. However, the 26-year-old was not his first choice. Rather, he had interest in fighting jiu-jitsu ace, Kron Gracie. And, it appeared the Las Vegas-based promotion also had some interest in it.

“They offered me the Kron Gracie fight and they said it would be the main event and I said, ‘Yeah, I would be interested in that,’” Faber said at media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “I know he trains with Nick and Nate Diaz, I don’t know how involved he is with them. I have a really good relationship with those guys and maybe that’s why the fight didn’t happen. Maybe he just didn’t feel like he wanted to do it in Sacramento during that time. He’s a bit of a unique cat. That was offered, they’d talked about Cub Swanson who they’d offered me a couple (of) times in the past. When that was brought up they said no to that deal.”

Although he did not get the fight he wanted, Faber is just excited to be back in the Octagon. He is confident he wins on Saturday. Regardless of the odds, the Hall of Famer knows he hasn’t missed a beat since retiring. And, he plans on showing that on Saturday.