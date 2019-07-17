Urijah Faber Won’t Pretend He Holds The Chips For Henry Cejudo Bout

Urijah Faber hopes to be as low maintenance for the UFC as possible.

Faber had a successful return to the Octagon this past Saturday night (July 13). “The California Kid” stopped Ricky Simon in 46 seconds. Faber had retired back in Dec. 2016, but he had the itch to make a comeback and so far so good.

Faber Not Pretending To Call The Shots

Faber and UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo have been involved in some social media banter. Cejudo called out some names following his bantamweight title win at UFC 238, including Faber. During an appearance on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM show, Faber said he wants to meet up with UFC president Dana White to see what he’s thinking should be next.

“I’d like to see what he sees,” Faber said. “Before we had this fight, a lot of people try to go in and say ‘hey I wanna renegotiate to do this’ and think they’re holding some sort of chips. I know how Dana and these guys think. They don’t wanna [have] their asses held in the fire because I think I’m this or that. I want to go out and prove what I’ve got, and then have a real discussion with them and say, ‘hey guys this is some goals I have that I would like to get done.’ And getting paid is part of that.”