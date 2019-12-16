Urijah Faber Won’t Rule Out Another Fight After UFC 245 Loss

Urijah Faber isn’t planning to make a Rocky-esque comeback but he could step back inside the Octagon once or twice more.

Faber took on Petr Yan to open up the main card of UFC 245 this past Saturday night (Dec. 14). The bantamweight tilt was Faber’s second fight since coming out of retirement. He stopped Ricky Simon in 46 seconds back in July. The outcome against Yan was far different as “The California Kid” was knocked out in the third round via head kick.

Faber Not Chasing UFC Gold, Not Ruling Out A Fight Or Two More

Faber appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show following his knockout loss to Yan. During his appearance, Faber said that he could potentially be seen back in action once or twice more before retiring for good (via BJPenn.com).

Unless "something really intriguing" comes along, @UrijahFaber plans to fight around his 41st birthday, his 42nd birthday and "then call it quits." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/Fznv41yT42 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

“I was thinking about doing four fights at 40,” Faber concluded. “I’m not opposed to [fighting again], but maybe I’ll do one on my 41st birthday, maybe on my 42nd birthday and call it quits. But no big plans to run through the division or anything. I’m not doing a fight just to have a fight.”

Should Urijah Faber retire again right now, or do you like his plan of fighting just once or twice more?