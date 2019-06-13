Urijah Faber Would ‘Love To’ Fight Henry Cejudo For Bantamweight Title

Following Henry Cejudo’s win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, the now champ-champ made an interesting callout. Instead of calling out the top bantamweights or flyweights, he called out Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. And, “The California Kid” is very interested in the fight.

The UFC Hall of Famer says he is a big Henry Cejudo fan which is why he wants the fight.

“Things come up to matchups. I’ve never been broken in a fight, Faber said on the Jim Rome podcast(h/t MMAFighting). “He’s a wrestler first that has really good standup as he’s shown of late, and an iron jaw and a great mindset but a matchup with him and Cody is super exciting. I would love to do a matchup. There’s nothing in the world that excites me more than fighting someone that could possible be the best of all time in combat sports. How exciting is that for somebody who has got their own goal to do that?

“Then Dominick Cruz, you can never count that guy out. He’s a champion of champions as well. So I liked his callouts and I would love to see a fight with myself or Cody, or Dominick Cruz for Henry.”

Ultimately, Urijah Faber will first need to win his upcoming fight at UFC Sacramento against the surging prospect, Ricky Simon.