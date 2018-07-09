USADA Reveals Brock Lesnar’s Date of Eligibility

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has revealed when Brock Lesnar can return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Back in 2016, Lesnar failed his UFC 200 drug test. The former UFC heavyweight champion initially defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision at the event. Instead, the result was changed to a No Contest and Lesnar was suspended.

Lesnar decided to make his exit from mixed martial arts midway through his suspension. As a result, Lesnar was out of the testing pool and his remaining time froze. With UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier vs. Lesnar inevitable, USADA has confirmed that Lesnar has indeed reentered the pool.

Here’s the statement USADA released to MMAFighting.com:

“After receiving notice of his intent to compete in the UFC, USADA re-entered Brock Lesnar to the testing pool on July 3. With six months and four days remaining on his period of ineligibility, Lesnar will be able to compete on or after January 8, 2019, should he remain in compliance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.”

Officially, Lesnar hasn’t won a bout since 2010. Back then, he defeated Shane Carwin via submission to retain the heavyweight gold. Cain Velaquez ended up taking the belt from Lesnar via TKO later that year. Lesnar was then stopped by Alistair Overeem and revealed he was done with the sport of MMA. He returned to the WWE, but has created leeway for himself to also take some fights in the UFC.

Are you excited for the return of Brock Lesnar?