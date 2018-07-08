USADA Confirms Brock Lesnar Started Process to Return to Testing Pool

Brock Lesnar has taken one step closer to making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

Last night (July 7), Daniel Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. The “super fight” headlined UFC 226 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier went into the bout as the light heavyweight champion, so he was chasing history.

“DC” knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the first UFC fighter to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. After the bout, Cormier called out Lesnar who was standing near Octagon-side. Lesnar entered the Octagon and shoved Cormier.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White revealed that the plan is to have Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense against Lesnar. White didn’t have any information on Lesnar’s status with USADA. Lesnar was suspended after failing a UFC 200 drug test back in 2016, but the suspension froze because Lesnar withdrew from the testing pool.

USADA officials didn’t dive into many details, but they did confirm to MMAFighting.com that Lesnar has taken the first step in reentering the pool. The current WWE Universal champion has six months remaining on his suspension. The earliest he can return is in January.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will test clean once his bout with Daniel Cormier has concluded?