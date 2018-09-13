A spokesperson for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has denied claims that Jon Jones has paid them off for a favorable ruling.

Jones awaits a decision from USADA regarding his fighting future. “Bones” tested positive for turinabol following his initial UFC 214 knockout victory over Daniel Cormier. The result of the fight was changed to a No Contest and Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight title, revoking his second reign as champion. “Bones” had served a one-year suspension for a failed UFC 200 drug test.

USADA Denies Being Paid Off by Former UFC Champion Jon Jones

Many have been speculating the holdup in Jones’ ruling. Some have even gone as far as to say that Jones may have given USADA a payoff to receive a favorable decision. USADA spokesperson Danielle Eurich sent a statement to MMAJunkie.com denying those claims:

“In relation to some media and social media comments we have observed, USADA wishes to clarify that under no circumstances do we receive payments as part of the resolution of cases.”

Fight fans continue to wait on a ruling that could see Jones out of action for up to four years. While his sanction would likely be retroactive to the date of his failed drug test, a lengthy suspension wouldn’t bode well for the 31-year-old. Jones had hopes of fighting Brock Lesnar before being popped by USADA. Now, two-division champion Cormier is likely going to meet Lesnar sometime in 2019.

What do you think is the holdup with Jon Jones’ ruling?