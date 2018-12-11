USADA Explains Mysterious Brock Lesnar Test Sample Record

Last weekend, it was reported that Brock Lesnar had a USADA (The United States Anti-Doping Agency) sample go missing from the company website’s Athletic Test History database. That same database had Lesnar marked down for having submitted six tests this year as recently as October, only for that number to mysteriously drop down to five. USADA spokesperson Adam Woullard provided an explanation for this occurrence, which he attributes to a technical glitch:

“USADA updates the Athlete Test History page of the UFC/USADA website on a weekly basis,” stated Woullard. “During an update on the week of October 15th, we experienced a technical issue that resulted in the information on the page being displayed incorrectly.

“The correct test history for the athlete is one test [that week], not two. The issue has been fixed and the testing numbers on the website are all accurate. We are still investigating the specific technical issue that led to the error.”

Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, also spoke to ESPN and relayed that the promotion has no concerns about this USADA hiccup regarding Brock Lesnar:

“I have access to a more specific database than the public, which displays the date a sample is collected, what type of sample it is and what the results are as soon as they are available,” Novitzky said. “The public website, as I understand it, indicated there had been two tests during this last quarter, and it recently dropped to one. I have always seen one test in this quarter for Lesnar. It was a urine test and it came back negative.”

After Brock Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene in a test prior to his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt, he was suspended for one year. His victory over Hunt was also overturned to a no contest as a result of the failure. Lesnar has been confirmed by Dana White to be the targeted next opponent for reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

