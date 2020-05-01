USADA Issues Statement On UFC 249 Drug Testing Protocol

USADA has spoken out on the drug testing protocols that will be in place for UFC 249.

On May 9, the UFC will be back in business. The promotion is set for UFC 249, which will take place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will collide for the interim UFC lightweight title. The co-main event will see Henry Cejudo put his bantamweight gold on the line against Dominick Cruz.

USADA Releases Statement On UFC 249 Protocol

In a statement released to MMAFighting.com, USADA made it clear that there will be protocols in place for UFC 249 and that safety measures will be taken.

“As we’ve stated, testing at UFC events is an essential part of a fair fight,” USADA officials said in a statement to MMA Fighting on Friday. “We will have doping control officers at UFC 249, and will do everything in our power to conduct testing at future events, of course taking appropriate precautions to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the UFC to switch up its schedule. UFC 249 was initially set to take place on April 18. The promotion’s president Dana White was adamant about sticking to that date. He even attempted to hold the event on tribal land in California to avoid adhering to the state’s athletic commission and a stay-at-home order. Ultimately, pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California put a halt to that plan.

Fortunately for the UFC, the state of Florida is in the process of reopening. With that comes the news of sporting events on a national level being deemed “essential” in the state. As mentioned, UFC 249 will take place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on May 9. No fans will be in attendance.