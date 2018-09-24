USADA Responds To Jones’ Manager Claiming ‘Snitching’ Wasn’t Part Of Suspension Reduction

There seem to be some discrepancies in Jon Jones’ camp and the United States Anti Doping Agency’s (USADA) understanding of “Bones'” suspension reduction. Recently, it was reported that Jones was handed a 15-month suspension retroactive to when his failed drug sample was collected. As it stands, Jones is eligible to return on October 28th.

It was noted that part of the agreement between Jones and USADA included “substantial assistance.” This means, Jones is supposed to help USADA catch other potential anti-doping violaters.

Earlier today Jones’ manager, Malki Kawa, took to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and claimed that his client didn’t ‘snitch’ on anyone in MMA (via MMA Junkie):

“I can just tell you without a shadow of a doubt that Jon did not tell on any teammate,” Kawa said. “Jon did not tell on anyone in MMA. Jon did not do anything that these people are saying he did. So all that, ‘He’s a snitch’ and all that stuff, we can put it to bed. He did not do that.

“There’s other things that took place in here. There’s other things that Jon did with himself, there’s things that USADA – and the arbitrator and everyone involved – got from Jon about Jon that they had never had before.”

USADA spokesperson Danielle Eurich released this statement on behalf of the agency, reminding that Jones’ cooperation is vital to his suspension reduction:

“Importantly, if the athlete or support personnel fails to continue to cooperate and provide credible substantial assistance, USADA will reinstate the original sanction,” Eurich said.

“These rules set out in 10.6.1.1 are crystal clear, and if they are not met, an individual would not be considered for a reduction based on substantial assistance.”

