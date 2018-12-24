USADA Releases Statement On Jon Jones’ UFC 232 Drug Test

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has released a statement on the UFC 232 fiasco.

UFC 232 was scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. The card will still be held this Saturday night, but The Forum in Inglewood, California will serve as the new host. That’s because, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wouldn’t clear Jones due to a recent finding of turinbol in the light heavyweight’s system. USADA claims this was a pulsing effect rather than a new dosage, so “Bones” did not receive an immediate suspension.

USADA Sends Out A Statement

USADA took to Twitter to release the following statement:

“USADA informed the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Thursday that a urine sample collected by USADA from Jon Jones in an out-of-competition test session on December 9, 2018 was reported Thursday by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City to contain an extremely low level of 4-chloro-18-nor-1713-hydroxymethy1,17a-methyl-5a-androst-13-en-3a-ol (M3), a metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), or another chlorine-substituted anabolic steroid.

This is the same substance that was detected in Jones’ positive test from July 28, 2017 and for which he received a 15-month sanction from an independent arbitrator under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. After examining the scientific literature on this substance and the extensive testing history on Jones and consulting with leading scientific experts, USADA has concluded that the extremely low level of DHCMT in Mr. Jones’ December 9, 2018 sample is consistent with residual amounts from his prior exposure for which he was previously sanctioned. USADA has also concluded that consistent with the prior finding by the independent arbitrator, at these extremely low levels, Jones obtained no performance enhancement from this level. The level reported was at approximately 60 pg/mL and there was no parent drug or other metabolites of the drug in his sample. As a result of these findings, USADA has determined that Mr. Jones is not facing a violation per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

As always, sanctioning bodies for each hosting state have jurisdiction over fighter participation and — taking all facts into account— are able to come to their own conclusions under their rules. We are confident after consideration of all the evidence and based on science that the resolution of this result under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy is consistent with USADA’s mandate and in the interests of justice.”

Jones popped for turinabol back in July 2017 as well. His initial knockout win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 was changed to a No Contest. Cormier ripped USADA over their decision to allow Jones to compete.

Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight title. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.