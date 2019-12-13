Usman Expects UFC 245 Headliner to Catapult Him to the Next Level

In the UFC 245 headliner, Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington, and he believes that his career will never be the same again following the event.

UFC 245 offers a stacked card from top to bottom, including three world title fights on the bill. All eyes will be on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including on a main event that has been in the making for years. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman relishes the spotlight and anticipates that the shine will continue throughout the remainder of his career (Via MMA Junkie):

“It’s very rare that you get a fight like this,” Usman said at UFC 245’s media day. “It’s very rare that you’re put in a position like this.

“There are a lot of fighters that fight all through their career and they never get put into ‘that’ fight. They never find that right dance partner to propel them, (like) Conor-Khabib. Look at Khabib now. They never get that to propel them to that point. This is that fight for me. It’s very exciting. I welcome it and I can’t wait.”

When Usman arrives at the fight that he has long been anticipating, he has no intention of holding back and will look to maximize the opportunity of having the world watching him by finally putting his animosity toward Covington into action.

“This is the case where I’m going to enjoy going 100 percent,” Usman said. “It’s going to be bad intentions. When I decide it’s going to be bad intentions, this is kill shot. I don’t care if I cut him, I slice him up, I do whatever. This is going to be one of those where I don’t feel that little ‘hold back’ when I fight him.”

UFC 245 takes place this Saturday, December 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will stream live on ESPN+.

Do you believe a victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 will change Kamaru Usman’s career forever?