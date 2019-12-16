Usman: Love & Unity Conquered Hate at UFC 245

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman considered the narrative around his title defense against Colby Covington to be bigger than two people, so he wants to share the glory accordingly.

Colby Covington has become notorious for some of his rhetoric and antics in the past, including his infamous “Filthy Animals” post-fight remarks after defeating Demian Maia in Brazil in 2017, as well as making inflammatory remarks about the late founder of the Blackzilians, Glenn Robinson. As a member of the Blackzilians who knew Robinson personally, this and other comments made by Covington were very personal in nature. But Usman is not the only person, or nation, that Covington has taken shots at, so when celebrating his big win at UFC 245, he was thinking about all the others who were waiting for Colby Covington’s comeuppance.

“Yeah, there was a lot emotionally…a lot that he said. And I meant it, this one’s for the world,” Usman said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. This one’s for the people of Brazil. This one’s for my former manager. This one is for my family….this one is for everybody.

“And when you push hate and you push separation, love and unity does win sometimes. And tonight, it won.”

Kamaru Usman now moves to 16-1 in his professional career and an incredible 11-0 in the UFC. As for Covington, he now drops to 15-2 and 10-2 in the UFC.

What’s your take on Kamaru Usman’s statement that love and unity conquered hate at UFC 245?