Vacant WBO Super Middleweight Title: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi

Today (Sat. May 18, 2019) the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Championship is up for grabs. Billy Joe Saunders will take on Shefat Isufi from the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, England for the vacant strap. Saunders is undefeated in his boxing career with a perfect record of 27-0.
Many believe the Englishman could give Canelo Alvarez a run for his money inside the ring. However, before he can even think of such a match-up, he’ll have to get past Isufi. Isufi is a young German veteran with a record of 27-3-2, with 20 of his wins coming by way of finish. He will attempt to hand Saunders the first loss of his career.
Check out MMA News’ coverage of the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Title bout between Saunders and Isufi here:
- WBO Super Middleweight Title: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi
- Heavyweight: Joe Joyce vs. Alexander Ustinov
- Super Middleweight: Willy Hutchinson vs. Ondrej Budera
- Junior Featherweight: Brad Foster vs. Ashley Lane
- Bantamweight: Dennis McCann vs. Kamil Jaworek
- Lightweight: Boy Jones Jr. vs. Shaun Cooper
- Women’s Flyweight: Lisa Whiteside vs. Danni Hodges
- Flyweight: Harvey Horn vs. Joel Sanchez
- Cruiserweights: James Branch Jr. vs. Jan Hrazdira
- Junior Middleweight: Harley Benn vs. Lee Hallett
- Junior Middleweight: Balazs Bacskai vs. Davi Eliasquevici
- Middleweight: Conor Wright vs. Own Jubburn
- Super Middleweight: Graham Tirrell vs. Scott Hillman
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of Saunders vs. Isufi begins at 2:30 P.M. ET**