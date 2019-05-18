Vacant WBO Super Middleweight Title: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi

Check out MMA News' coverage of the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Title bout between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi.

Today (Sat. May 18, 2019) the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Championship is up for grabs. Billy Joe Saunders will take on Shefat Isufi from the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, England for the vacant strap. Saunders is undefeated in his boxing career with a perfect record of 27-0.

Many believe the Englishman could give Canelo Alvarez a run for his money inside the ring. However, before he can even think of such a match-up, he’ll have to get past Isufi. Isufi is a young German veteran with a record of 27-3-2, with 20 of his wins coming by way of finish. He will attempt to hand Saunders the first loss of his career.

WBO Super Middleweight Title: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi Heavyweight: Joe Joyce vs. Alexander Ustinov

Joe Joyce vs. Alexander Ustinov Super Middleweight: Willy Hutchinson vs. Ondrej Budera

Willy Hutchinson vs. Ondrej Budera Junior Featherweight: Brad Foster vs. Ashley Lane

Brad Foster vs. Ashley Lane Bantamweight: Dennis McCann vs. Kamil Jaworek

Dennis McCann vs. Kamil Jaworek Lightweight: Boy Jones Jr. vs. Shaun Cooper

Boy Jones Jr. vs. Shaun Cooper Women’s Flyweight: Lisa Whiteside vs. Danni Hodges

Lisa Whiteside vs. Danni Hodges Flyweight: Harvey Horn vs. Joel Sanchez

Harvey Horn vs. Joel Sanchez Cruiserweights: James Branch Jr. vs. Jan Hrazdira

James Branch Jr. vs. Jan Hrazdira Junior Middleweight: Harley Benn vs. Lee Hallett

Harley Benn vs. Lee Hallett Junior Middleweight: Balazs Bacskai vs. Davi Eliasquevici

Balazs Bacskai vs. Davi Eliasquevici Middleweight: Conor Wright vs. Own Jubburn

Conor Wright vs. Own Jubburn Super Middleweight: Graham Tirrell vs. Scott Hillman

**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of Saunders vs. Isufi begins at 2:30 P.M. ET**