Vadim Nemkov’s First Bellator Title Defense Will Be Against Phil Davis, Not Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will not be getting the first crack at new light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov.

Bellator president, Scott Coker revealed to MMAJunkie that Nemkov will rematch Phil Davis for his first title defense.

“(Phil Davis) had a great fight with (Vadim) Nemkov last time. This will be a rematch. Phil has done a great job since then. That was a close fight,” Coker said. “I’m not sure if you recall. I think it was in Israel last year and they had a war there. Phil just came off of a great win against Machida. I think Phil should be next in line.”

After Anderson’s dominant Bellator debut earlier in November, many thought the former UFC contender would be next in line. He even called for a title shot, but it appears that will not be the case.

Vadim Nemkov is 12-2 and coming off a TKO win over Ryan Bader to win the light heavyweight champion. The Russian is undefeated in Bellator and does hold a split decision win over Phil Davis.

Davis, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak since losing to Nemkov. During the streak, he beat Lyoto Machida, Karl Albrektsson, and Liam McGeary.

When Nemkov and Davis will fight is uncertain at this point.