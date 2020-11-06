Valentina Shevchenko Believes UFC 255 Is ‘More Special’ Due To Her Sister Also Competition On The Card

Both Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko will be competing on UFC 255.

In the co-main event, Valentina is looking to defend her belt against Jennifer Maia while Antonina will take on Ariane Lipski. For Valentina Shevchenko, being able to share the card with her sister is surreal and special.

“This card is more special than others because for the first time in the history of the UFC, two sisters are going to fight on the same card,” Shevchenko said in Spanish on Hablemos MMA. “But it’s not only sisters but also brothers. Yes, there has been in the UFC brothers that fight in different weight classes and different events, but on the same event, and same (weight class) there hasn’t been. This would be the first time.”

It will be the first time the Shevchenko’s share a card together in the UFC. What makes it interesting is they are normally in each other’s corner but that likely won’t be the case here. However, them getting to train for the same date is no doubt beneficial for both. If Valentina also gets her hand raised, many will call for her to fight Amanda Nunes for the third time.

Valentina enters UFC 255 as a massive -1250 favorite while Antonina is a -160 favorite.