Valentina Shevchenko doubts Nicco Montano will even show up at UFC 228.

Shevchenko is coming off a brutally dominant second-round submission win over Priscila Cachoeira back in February. This was “Bullet’s” flyweight debut. The performance as well as her resume in the bantamweight division earned her a title opportunity. She’ll challenge Montano for the 125-pound gold on Sept. 8 at UFC 228.

Valentina Shevchenko Doubts Nicco Montano Shows up at UFC 228

There was a lot of pre-fight banter from Shevchenko before the contract was even signed. Shevchenko kept insisting that Montano didn’t want to fight her. During a recent media scrum, Shevchenko told the media that she still isn’t counting on Montano to show up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I hope that Nicco will follow her word and show up in the octagon and fight, because before she’s inside the octagon, I can’t believe she’ll do it. … Anything can happen. Knowing her, seeing how she was reacting, how she said I’m ready for July 7, and she wanted to fight, but when the UFC came back to her and said let’s do it July 28, she said, ‘I need more time.’ You never know what can happen. Before I see her in the octagon, I will not believe she will do everything right.”

UFC 228 will be headlined by a welterweight title clash between champion Tyron Woodley and Darren Till. Also set for the main card is a strawweight bout with title implications as Jessica Andrade goes toe-to-toe with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza will also be on the card and she’ll do battle with prospect Tatiana Suarez. Starting the main card will be featherweight tilt between Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 228. Be sure to stick with us for any potential changes to the card.

Do you think Nicco Montano is worried about Valentina Shevchenko’s game?