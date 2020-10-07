Valentina Shevchenko Expects Rose Namajunas To Beat Weili Zhang

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Expects To Beat

By Cole Shelton
Valentina Shevchenko

expects to reclaim her strawweight belt when she fights .

Namajunas returned to the win column with a split decision win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 251. Following the fight, it was expected “Thug” would get a title shot against Weili Zhang. If that turns out to be the case, flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko expects Namajunas to win that fight.

“I know Rose and I train with her,” Shevchenko said on “The Schmozone” podcast (via MMAMania). “So I am going to say that if Rose going to be in same physical and mental condition that I know her, she is going to win easy.

“Well, not easy, but she will beat her. Weili is tough as well and she don’t want to lose and she is going to prepare. Not easy, but she she is going to win.”

Weili Zhang is coming off the Fight of the Year against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. After the fight, many thought they should have an immediate rematch. Yet, it is likely Rose Namajunas will be next in line, and if that is the fight, it should be a phenomenal technical matchup between two awesome strikers.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAMania

Trending Articles

UFC

Dana White Provides Big Update On McGregor/Poirier Fight

UFC President Dana White says we are 'three-quarters of the way' to finalizing a rematch between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin...
Read more
UFC

UFC 256 Without Main Event After Usman/Burns Postponed

Gilbert Burns will reportedly have to wait a little bit longer to finally receive his crack at Kamaru Usman, as the welterweight...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Gets Specific On How He’ll Defeat Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov has never been afraid to be specific about his game plan heading into a fight, and that has not changed...
Read more
UFC

UFC Heavyweight Jailed 22 Months For Bar Punch

UFC heavyweight Ben Sosoli has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for assault following an altercation in a Melbourne bar in...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Explains Refusal To Fight Khamzat Chimaev

#5-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson currently has no plans to agree to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Khamzat Chimaev is without...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Expects Rose Namajunas To Beat Weili Zhang

Valentina Shevchenko expects Rose Namajunas to reclaim her strawweight belt when she fights Weili Zhang. Namajunas returned to the...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Rooting For Michael Chandler In The UFC

Scott Coker is hoping for Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler has success in the UFC. After Chandler scored a...
Read more
Bellator

James Gallagher Says He’s The Only Bantamweight That Matters In Bellator

James Gallagher makes it clear, he is the most important and only bantamweight that matters in Bellator. Gallagher is...
Read more
UFC

Coach: Israel Adesanya Has ‘Heart Set’ On Fighting Jon Jones

Eugene Bareman, the head coach of Israel Adesanya, says his pupil is set on fighting Jon Jones. For the...
Read more
UFC

Arnold Allen vs. Jeremy Stephens Set for Nov.7 Event

A battle between two top-10 featherweights will take place on November 7 when Jeremy Stephens faces rising prospect Arnold Allen.
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN 16 Produces Very Strong Ratings

UFC on ESPN 16 ratings are in, and the broadcast pulled in very strong ratings Saturday night with its elite women’s bantamweight...
Read more
Bellator

Tim Johnson Not Upset By Bellator 248 Headliner Snub

Tim Johnson thought he was going to headline Bellator 248 this Saturday against Cheick Kongo but wasn't surprised when the promotion switched...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Says He’s COVID-Free After Meeting With Donald Trump

UFC welterweight and noted Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington recently detailed the COVID-19 testing procedures he has gone through lately. Covington says...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Wants Gilbert Burns In December To Determine Number One Contender

With Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns no longer happening in December, Leon Edwards believes he should fight the Brazilian to determine the...
Read more
UFC

Aljamain Sterling Wants UFC 256 Title Fight Against Petr Yan, Champ Responds

Aljamain Sterling is hoping to finally get his title fight booked against champion, Petr Yan. Ever since Aljamain Sterling...
Read more
UFC

Coach: Anderson Silva Still Has Gas Left In The Tank, Dreams Of Rematch With Israel Adesanya

Anderson Silva's coach isn't so sure his upcoming fight will be his last. Silva is set to headline the...
Read more
UFC

UFC Heavyweight Jailed 22 Months For Bar Punch

UFC heavyweight Ben Sosoli has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for assault following an altercation in a Melbourne bar in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube