Valentina Shevchenko Expects Rose Namajunas To Beat Weili Zhang

Valentina Shevchenko expects Rose Namajunas to reclaim her strawweight belt when she fights Weili Zhang.

Namajunas returned to the win column with a split decision win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 251. Following the fight, it was expected “Thug” would get a title shot against Weili Zhang. If that turns out to be the case, flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko expects Namajunas to win that fight.

“I know Rose and I train with her,” Shevchenko said on “The Schmozone” podcast (via MMAMania). “So I am going to say that if Rose going to be in same physical and mental condition that I know her, she is going to win easy.

“Well, not easy, but she will beat her. Weili is tough as well and she don’t want to lose and she is going to prepare. Not easy, but she she is going to win.”

Weili Zhang is coming off the Fight of the Year against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. After the fight, many thought they should have an immediate rematch. Yet, it is likely Rose Namajunas will be next in line, and if that is the fight, it should be a phenomenal technical matchup between two awesome strikers.