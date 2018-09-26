Valentina Shevchenko Explains Her Advantages Over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko explains the advantages she has over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

On Dec. 8, Shevchenko will go one-on-one with Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. The bout will be contested for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. “Bullet” was scheduled to compete for the gold against previous champion Nicco Montano at UFC 228, but Montano was pulled from the card due to weight cutting issues and was stripped of the title.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk have competed before in Muay Thai. “Bullet” holds three victories over Jedrzejczyk. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Shevchenko said she has advantages over Jedrzejczyk:

“Every experience is an experience, it doesn’t matter how long ago it was. We fought with Joanna in 2006, in 2007 and 2008 in World Championships. We fought in a weight class similar to 125 pounds. It’s 57 kg. We had our history. When I moved up to 60 kg, Joanna went on to win several World Championships. I know Joanna what her style is. I’ve seen her recent fights and everything. She’s a good fighter and a very high-level striker. But even in muay-Thai when we are fighting in stand-up fight, we do the same muay-Thai style, but we have different styles as well. In the close distance, the high distance I can use more weapons as well because I can throw turning kicks, spinning kicks – everything. This is the more advantage that I have. I have more wide techniques I can choose for her. I will prepare and it will be a good fight.”

Jedrzejczyk is the former strawweight ruler. The only two losses in her professional mixed martial arts career came at the hands of Rose Namajunas. While Shevchenko hasn’t won gold yet, she was one of the most feared women’s bantamweights and is now considered to be the number one women’s flyweight. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when these two collide.

