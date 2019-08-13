Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back At Henry Cejudo’s ‘Intergender’ Callout

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t having any of Henry Cejudo’s nonsense.

UFC two-division champion Cejudo called out ‘Bullet’ in the aftermath of her decision win over Liz Carmouche in the main event of last weekend’s UFC Uruguay. The win was so decisive that many began calling Shevchenko the most dominant UFC champion. To that, ‘Triple C’ took offense:

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up that someone by the name of Valentina “The Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world. And guess what? I get a little jelly. Because you know what? She has gold, and I want that gold.

“Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I’m looking to become the first intergender world champ that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to Triple C.”

Shevchenko was promptly asked about the callout on this week’s “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” (via MMA Mania), and she had quite the response:

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever.”

Shevchenko wasn’t quite sure if Cejudo was at all serious about his callout. If he truly was, however, Shevchenko affirmed she would never back down from a challenge:

“I don’t know because he is very insistent in this. But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

This fight has no real chance of actually happening. State athletic commissions don’t license ‘intergender’ matches as Cejudo called for. But the fact it’s got people talking shows just how effective Cejudo’s cringe-focused media game has become. Shevchenko was willing to play along and claim she’ll take all of his gold.

So while we’ll never find out who would win, Cejudo’s scope of attention is growing exponentially as he spews off oddball posts like this social media. Some may like them, many more may hate them, but overall people are simply paying attention. One UFC legend thinks it’s working very, very well for the ‘Triple C.’

Are you on board with Henry Cejudo’s recent campaign of self-promotion?