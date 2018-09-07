Valentina Shevchenko Issues Scathing Statement After Fight Cancellation

Valentina Shevchenko has broken her silence after flyweight champion Nicco Montano was pulled from the UFC 228 co-main event. Shevchenko was set to challenge Montano for the strap tomorrow night until Montano was hospitalized due to health concerns during the weight cut. Shevchenko has now released a statement via Instagram where she shares her thoughts on the situation; and let’s just say it’s not a “get well soon” post:

“I am not surprised about this situation with Nicco,” Shevchenko began, warming up the engine. “And I told it before, she can pull out from the fight at anytime. She was trying to avoid this fight several times already. It is my 3rd preparation for this fight. Looks like it was her plan from the beginning, to show up for the fight week, to build up her name, speak confident and secure, and then escape from the fight in the last minutes. She was speaking about fighting spirit and character…. What kind of fighting spirit she is talking about? I don’t believe in a version about health issues. She was looking totally fine in open workout and media day. Her actions are totally unprofessional!

“First of all, I am very sorry for all my fans who came to support me! I am very upset about all this happening. I was preparing for this fight hard and serious. My plan was to leave Dallas with the belt. I will keep moving forward. And will seize the next opportunity to take what is mine.

“Thank you everyone of my dear friends for your support!”

Valentina Shevchenko has been consistently vocal about her doubt that Montano would arrive in the Octagon opposite her in Dallas, adopting an, “I’ll believe it when I see it” approach:

“I hope that Nicco will follow her word and show up in the Octagon and fight, because before she’s inside the octagon, I can’t believe she’ll do it. …” Shevchenko said in an August media scrum. “Anything can happen. Knowing her, seeing how she was reacting, how she said I’m ready for July 7, and she wanted to fight, but when the UFC came back to her and said let’s do it July 28, she said, ‘I need more time.’ You never know what can happen. Before I see her in the Octagon, I will not believe she will do everything right.”

Much to the chagrin of the hungry Valentina Shevchenko, her self-fulfilling prophecy came true, and she will have no choice but to continue to wait to challenge Montano for the flyweight championship.

Do you believe Valentina Shevcheno’s comments are out of line or warranted?