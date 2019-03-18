Valentina Shevchenko Responds To Jessica Eye’s Assessment Of Her ‘Weakness’

Valentina Shevchenko is puzzled by Jessica Eye’s recent criticisms.

On June 8, Shevchenko will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title against Eye. The bout will be featured on the UFC 238 card in Chicago. This will be Shevchenko’s first title defense and Eye’s first title shot.

Shevchenko Reacts To Eye’s Assessment Of Her Game

Eye recently questioned Shevchenko’s ability to adapt in her fights when her opponent begins to get the upper hand. “Bullet” appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to offer a response:

“I think she [doesn’t] know what she’s speaking about. Because it’s like, not make sense. To lack [the ability to] adjust? It [doesn’t] make sense at all. That you have so much technique in your arsenal, you have so much everything [in your arsenal that you can] choose the weapon, what you’re going to use against your opponent — this is what I see. This is, in my mind, the adjustments. That you are not just adjusting because you don’t have the opportunity to do something else. No, you’re just choosing the right weapon against your opponent. And this is what, every time, I am doing.

“If I need to go hard, I can go hard. If I need to wait a little bit, I will wait. If I have to go striking, I will go to strike. If I have to go down, I will go down. So this is my version of adjustments. I have a lot of techniques. I have a lot of everything, to choose what I will [use to] play against you. And this is more dangerous, I can say. You never know what you will face. So this is the thing, what I can explain is an adjustment. But listening to her quote, I really understand she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Maybe she’s saying words, but she doesn’t know what exactly this means.”

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff is planned for UFC 238 as well as Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood. During an interview with MMAJunkie, Calderwood claimed UFC president Dana White told her to prepare in case anyone pulls out of the flyweight title bout. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 238.