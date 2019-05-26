Valentina Shevchenko Not Taking Jessica Eye’s Verbal Jabs Personal

Valentina Shevchenko says she isn’t taking Jessica Eye’s digs personally.

Shevchenko is set to meet Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238 on June 8. “Bullet” will defend her UFC women’s flyweight title. It’ll be Shevchenko’s first 125-pound title defense.

Shevchenko Says She’s Not Fazed By Eye’s Digs

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Performance Institute, Shevchenko said Eye’s accusations of doctoring training footage don’t bother her (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yes, we saw each other. Sometimes we’re crossing, I’m finishing my training and she’s around. For me there is no problem to say hello to her, because fight is fight. Before the announcement that we’re going to fight each other, we were even talking before, I cannot say that we were friends, but we were, okay, normal relationship. Why you have to change it right now?

“I think from her side it has a little bit changed because I see different eyes, and, like I say, you meet people and if it’s affected like this, it’s not my problem, it’s her problem. For me, it doesn’t change nothing, the fight. I’m ready for the fight, and this is what I want, to fight good, and I’m going for it and nothing can destroy me for my goal.”

UFC 238 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. A lightweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone will also be featured on the main card.