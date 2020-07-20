Valentina Shevchenko Not Concerned With Trilogy Fight Against Amanda Nunes

If Amanda Nunes decides to retire, Valentina Shevchenko won’t be losing sleep over not getting a trilogy bout.

Shevchenko has suffered two losses against Nunes. The first encounter occurred back in March 2016. Shevchenko was defeated via unanimous decision. In their rematch in Sept. 2017, “Bullet” fell just short via split decision. Nunes’ bantamweight gold was on the line for the rematch.

Shevchenko Isn’t Worried About Nunes Potentially Retiring

Following her dominant featherweight title defense against Felicia Spencer, Nunes admitted that she’s mulling retirement. Shevchenko told theScore MMA that she isn’t concerned about potentially missing out on a third bout with Nunes.

“It’s totally her personal preference of what she’s going to do, what she wants to do,” Shevchenko told theScore. “I don’t care what she does. For me, my goal is to defend my belt at 125 (pounds) as much as I can. If our paths cross in the future sometime, definitely it’s going to be a firefight. … But she is the last person that I think about in the world.”

Shevchenko has been dominant in her UFC flyweight title run. She captured the gold back in Dec. 2018 with her one-sided unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Bullet” has three successful title defenses. In that span, Shevchenko has beaten Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, and Kaitlyn Chookagian. She’s expected to meet Joanne Calderwood later this year.

As for Nunes, she’s a UFC “champ-champ.” Her legacy is already sealed with brutal finishes over Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm to name a few. She is regarded as the best female fighter on the planet and one of the best fighters regardless of gender. If she decides to retire, she is a surefire UFC Hall of Famer.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see a third bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko?