Valentina Shevchenko Responds To Criticism Over Boring UFC Uruguay Fight

Valentina Shevchenko dominated Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Uruguay. There, she won every single round on each judge’s scorecards, yet many fans inside the arena were booing the fight.

There were no highlight-reel knockouts like her last fight. So, following her win, Shevchenko responded to the criticism that her fight was boring.

“They still have a fresh memory about the knockout [against Jessica Eye] two months ago,” Shevchenko said at the post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Fighting). “They wanted to see the knockout but as I said inside the Octagon, sometimes you do the knockout, sometimes you don’t. It’s not the way to be upset or whatever.

“I think if all fans, people will start to watch more carefully the fight, they will see very beautiful technique and timing and speed and this is all about martial arts. Not only about crazy exchanges, you can be hit or you can lose much more because as I said, you have the belt or you don’t.”

Meanwhile, hearing the crowd boo is affecting the fight, Shevchenko says. But, she knows she has to be smart and fight her fight.

“It’s affecting but at the same time you cannot listen too much,” Shevchenko said. “Because fighting opponent, for example like Liz, if you just go with a lot of emotion, she will catch you and put you down. You cannot do it. You have to be very smart fighter.

“Of course it’s affecting but at the same time what’s going to be better make fans feel good and lose your belt? Is it better?”