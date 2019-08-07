Valentina Shevchenko Responds To Jessica Andrade’s Challenge

Valentina Shevchenko is intrigued by Jessica Andrade’s challenge.

Shevchenko is the UFC women’s flyweight champion, while Andrade holds strawweight gold. They’re both set for title defenses this month, but Andrade is down for a “champion vs. champion” clash in the near future. With the “champ-champ” era in full swing, stranger things have happened.

‘Bullet’ Answers ‘Bate Estaca’

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Shevchenko said there’s some work to be done first but she won’t rule out the matchup.

“Interesting,” Shevchenko said. “I never heard of that yet. Let’s see. Before this move she has to pass her test as well. Let’s see what happens after her fight with the Chinese girl and you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

As far as potentially moving back up to bantamweight in her own bid to become a “champ-champ,” Shevchenko said she’s in no rush.

“I’m very happy to be where I am now because I was waiting for this moment,” Shevchenko said. “I was very happy when the UFC decided to create flyweight and now I’m here. For my plan for the near future is to keep my belt for a long time.”

Shevchenko will put her women’s flyweight title on the line against Liz Carmouche this Saturday night (Aug. 10) in the main event of UFC Uruguay. As for Andrade, she defends her strawweight gold against Weili Zhang on Aug. 31 at UFC Shenzhen.