Valentina Shevchenko Says Amanda Nunes Trilogy Fight Is ‘Inevitable’

Valentina Shevchenko has yet another title defense set as she takes on Liz Carmouche at UFC Uruguay.

Yet, many want her to move back to bantamweight to take on Amanda Nunes, but Shevchenko is not focused on that. Rather, she wants to fight at flyweight and be the champion there for a long time.

“All I can say is that my goal right now is to fight in my weight class because I was waiting for a long time to fight in my natural weight class,” she said on BJPenn.com Radio. “You saw I was fighting these bigger opponents, taller than me, and of course it affects your game a little bit, but even having all this trouble, I was feeling strong enough to fight at 135 [pounds] in the bantamweight division. But now I want to be in my natural weight class because it finally happened and I can do my thing here.”

Although flyweight is her focus, she knows the trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes is something that will happen. Of course, the Brazilian won both fights, but the second ended in split-decision.

“The fight against Amanda, you know, I think it’s gonna happen sometime in the future but not because she wants it or I want it, it’s just gonna happen,” Shevchenko said. “I just believe it’s gonna happen sometime in the future.”