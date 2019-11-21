Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian Set For Feb. 8

Valentina Shevchenko has her next flyweight title defense set. She will take on number one contender, Katlyn Chookagian on Feb. 8. ESPN was first to report the news.

Feb. 8 is expected to be in Houston, Texas. The event is scheduled to be named UFC 247 barring Conor McGregor’s return on Jan. 18 happens and is UFC 246.

Shevchenko is coming off of a decision win over Liz Carmouche back in August to defend her title for the second time. In her first title defense, she knocked out Jessica Eye in June at UFC 238. To win the title, she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. She is considered to be one of the most dominant champions in the UFC and many expect her to keep the belt for a while.

She also has notable wins over Holly Holm and Sarah Kaufman.

Chookagian, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision win over Jennifer Maia at UFC 244 to extend her winning streak to two. At UFC 238, she edged out a decision win over Joanne Calderwood to get back into the win column after losing to Jessica Eye at UFC 231 in a number one contender fight. She is currently 13-2 as a pro with her only other loss coming to Carmouche by split-decision.

Whether or not this fight will be the main and co-main event is to be determined.