Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Reported For UFC Uruguay

Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche will run it back. The two will square off in the main event of UFC Uruguay on August 10 according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche will headline UFC Fight Night on Aug. 10 in Uruguay, per multiple sources. Carmouche is only one of two women to ever defeat Shevchenko in MMA. It happened back in 2010, at a regional show outside Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/4JbJ6uETrv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2019

Shevchenko is coming off of a beautiful knockout win over Jessica Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238. There, it was her first title defense of the title after winning it back at UFC 231 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko is now riding a three-fight winning streak after losing by split-decision to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title back at UFC 215.

Carmouche, meanwhile, is coming riding a two-fight winning streak after beating Lucie Pudilova back at UFC Prague. Her other win was over Jennifer Maia and is 2-1 in the flyweight division with a loss to Alexis Davis in her debut. She was also a part of the first ever women’s fight in the UFC.

The 35-year-old was set to fight Roxanne Modaferri at UFC San Antonio. And, according to Okamoto the plan is for Modaferri to remain on the card as the UFC is looking for a replacement opponent.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko and Carmouche have history as back in 2010 they fought in a regional show in Oklahoma. There Carmouche handed Shevchenko her first loss by TKO.