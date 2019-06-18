Valentina Shevchenko Wants Next Title Fight Against Liz Carmouche

Valentina Shevchenko is coming off of a spectacular knockout win over Jessica Eye at UFC 238 to defend her flyweight title. Now, the champion already has her eyes set on her next opponent, and that is Liz Carmouche.

The two fought way back in 2010 where Carmouche beat Shevchenko by TKO to hand the now flyweight champion her first professional loss. Now, the 31-year-old wants to avenge that loss with the title on the line.

“Yes, of course, it’s going to be a good fight [against Carmouche], she’s a strong fighter and yes it’s going to be a good fight,” Valentina Shevchenko said BJPENN.com Radio. “Our history… it was like some kind of medical stoppage. I was dominating all round, I was throwing combinations, I even took her down. I came for the leg lock and she threw from the ground — I was standing on my feet — she throws the heel and it landed right on my brow. So [I got] this cut on the eye and the doctor decided to stop the fight. This was not the way I planned [it], I was ready to continue the fight but the doctor decided [a] different way. I think it’s going to be a very very nice fight.

“You can never erase [a loss] it but you still gain another [win],” she added. “I’m here to continue my victory, I’m here to continue to be the champion and I will never let no-one take this belt because I will train harder than any one of them, that’s why this is going to be a good [fight].”

The fight was reported to potentially headline UFC San Antonio, but that did not come to fruition. Now, Carmouche will need to get past Roxanne Modafferi on that same card, where a win could very well get her the next title shot.