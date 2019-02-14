Valentina Shevchenko Won’t Wait For Jessica Eye To Defend Title

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko won't wait for Jessica Eye to defend her championship, as "The Bullet" wants to fight very soon.

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want to wait around before defending her UFC women’s flyweight title. “The Bullet” wants to fight now. At UFC 231 in December, Jessica Eye defeated Katlyn Chookagian, putting herself in a position to challenge for the 125-pound throne next. UFC President Dana White went as far as saying that Eye would be Shevchenko’s next challenger for the throne.

Eye recently suggested fighting Shevchenko at UFC 238 for the promotion’s return to Chicago in June. However, Shevchenko’s manager, Roger Allen, tells MMA Junkie that his client doesn’t plan on waiting that long to fight. In fact, she’s looking to fight “just weeks from now” and will do so with or without Eye.

Shevchenko captured the vacant flyweight championship against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 231. She bested the former 115-pound queen via unanimous decision. As for Eye, She is on a three-fight win streak at 125 pounds. Eye has downed the likes of Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark, and the aforementioned Chookagain.

The 32-year-old could very well be approaching the first UFC title opportunity of her career against Shevchenko next. However, she might have to fight earlier than she would’ve liked.

What do you think about Shevchenko not wanting to wait for Eye to fight?