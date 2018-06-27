Valerie Letourneau Looking To Make Statement Against Kristina Williams, Secure Flyweight Title Shot

Bellator 201 is set to go down this weekend (Fri. June 29, 2018) from the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The main event will feature undefeated Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her title against Alejandra Lara. Also on the card is another women’s 125-pound match-up that could very well determine the next challenger for that title.

Former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Valerie Letourneu will take on Kristina Williams. Letourneu was hoping to be the one that stood across from Macfarlane at Bellator 201, but she’s looking to solidify herself as the next title challenger with a dominant performance.

She recently spoke to MMA Mania about her upcoming contest and admitted she was holding out hope she’d be the one who was facing Macfarlane for the title:

“She (Macfarlane) was the person I had in mind. You know I was really hoping that this fight was going to be against her and hopefully the NEXT fight is gonna be against her.”

Williams is coming off a win over decorated boxer and former No. 1 contender Emily Ducote. Letourneu believes a win over Williams can open up the door to a title opportunity the fastest:

“I think she is the person I have to fight, not (because) she had so many fights but because of the way she fought and who she fought, especially winning against Emily Ducote. That’s the fight that that makes sense. That’s the fight that makes sense for me to open the door for the belt, more than Bruna Ellen.”

Do you think a win over Williams will get Letourneau a shot at the flyweight title? Let us know in the comments!