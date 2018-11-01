Lando Vannata Explains Why He Left Jackson-Wink

It looks like some definite frustrations are going on within the famed Jackson-Wink mixed martial arts (MMA) gym. Earlier this year, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone announced he had cut ties with the gym after growing frustrated with trainer Mike Winkeljohn. He also didn’t like the gym allowing non-professional fighters to come in and train amongst UFC-calibre combatants.

The fact that gym newcomer Mike Perry was shown favoritism didn’t help matters either. With that being said, it looks like Jackson-Wink has lost another talented fighter in recent months. 155-pound UFC prospect Lando Vannata has also left the New Mexico gym. Vannata will be fighting Matt Frevola at UFC 230 this weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018) in New York City.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of the contest, Vannata noted that he also left the gym around the same time as “Cowboy.” He further explained why he made the decision:

“It was around the same time,” Vannata said. “It was basically right after my last fight. I knew I was going to switch gyms, regardless. I just wasn’t really happy there. Too much animosity with too many people.

“A lot of people I didn’t mesh with and just couldn’t go there without being on-edge. I had to take off and then we had the whole Donald thing happen with (Joe Rogan’s podcast), and it was just perfect timing.”

What are your thoughts on Cowboy and Vannata seemingly cutting ties with Jackson-Wink?