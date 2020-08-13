Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Vasiliy Lomachenko & Teofimo Lopez Agree To Terms On Title Unification Bout

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Vasiliy Lomachenko (Photo: Getty)

It looks like we’ve got ourselves a title unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic took to his Twitter account to reveal that Lomachenko and Lopez have agreed on the matchup for October. Coppinger also notes that the bout is likely heading towards ESPN rather than pay-per-view.

“Breaking: Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez have agreed to terms for a lightweight title unification fight in mid-to-late October, sources tell @TheAthletic. Great progress made toward the fight headlining ESPN rather than PPV. Can’t wait for this one.”

Lomachenko holds the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO lightweight titles along with The Ring championship. Lopez is the IBF lightweight champion.

Up to this point, Lomachenko has amassed a pro boxing record of 14-1. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Luke Campbell back in Aug. 2019 inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Lomachenko added the WBC lightweight gold to his mantle with the win.

As for Lopez, his second-round TKO win over Richard Commey earned him the IBF lightweight championship. The title fight was held inside the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City back in Dec. 2019. Lopez’s pro boxing record is a perfect 15-0.

