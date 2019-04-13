Highlights: Vasyl Lomachenko Floors Anthony Crolla

Watch the highlights from last night's Top Rank Boxing event in Los Angeles, as Vasyl Lomachenko floors Anthony Crolla to retain his title.

Last night (Fri. April 12, 2019) Vasyl Lomachenko pulled off another spectacular performance in his unified lightweight title defense from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lomachenko dispatched challenger Anthony Crolla with relative ease, finishing Crolla in the fourth round. Lomachenko simply toyed with Crolla for the first few rounds before turning up the offensive output in the third round, where he nearly finished the fight with this:

Lomachenko scores the knockdown and thinks it was ruled a TKO. What do you think? #LomaCrolla pic.twitter.com/GVwAlYSLgs — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 13, 2019

Despite many believing the fight had ended there, the referee rightfully ruled it a knockdown, and the fight continued on. In the next round, however, Lomachenko continued his ridiculous pace. A flush right hook right above Crolla’s ear was enough to silence him for the night.

Check out the finish here: