Vasyl Lomachenko Next Title Defense Confirmed

Put all talk of a super fight with Gervonta Davis to bed for now. Vasyl Lomachenko’s next title defense has been confirmed. Per ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Lomachenko will be defending his WBA (Super) and WBO lightweight titles against Anthony Crolla on April 12th on ESPN+. The show goes down from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti also confirmed that Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will be making his light heavyweight debut in the co-featured bout of the night:

“The deal is done for Vasiliy Lomachenko to defend his lightweight world titles vs. former titlist Anthony Crolla on April 12 on ESPN+ at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told ESPN. He said Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will make his light heavyweight debut in the co-feature. No opponent yet.”

Lomachenko is on an 11-fight win streak, not having lost since 2014 by split decision. He’ll be taking on Crolla, a former WBA lightweight champion. He’s currently on a three-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Ricky Burns, Edson Ramirez, and Duad Yordan. Now the 32-year-old will attempt to dethrone Lomachenko from the lightweight throne.

What do you think about Lomachenko being matched up with Crolla next?