Highlights: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza

Last night (Sat. December 8, 2018) Vasyl Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza met inside the squared circle. Lomachenko was defending his WBA (Super) and The Ring lightweight titles. Pedraza was also defending gold, as he was defending his WBO lightweight strap. Lomachenko entered the contest 11-1, having won his last 10 fights in a row.

Pedraza was on a three-fight win streak after suffering the first loss of his boxing career to Gevonta Davis. Davis finished Pedraza in the seventh round via TKO, and lost the IBF super featherweight title.

As per usual, Lomachenko was the better technician inside the squared circle on the night. His sweet movement and spectacular counter striking were enough to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards. Lomachenko is now the WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion. Check out the highlights from his fight with Pedraza below:

What did you think of Lomachenko vs. Pedraza?