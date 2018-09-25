Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza Set For MSG Unification Bout

A massive match-up in the world of boxing has finally been announced. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that a 135-pound unification bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza is official for December 8th. The fight will go down from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title will be on the line, as well as Pedraza’s WBO championship. Initially, Lomachenko was to return on December 1st in Los Angeles. Instead, ESPN, wanted him to compete the following week with the college football Heisman Trophy presentation serving as the lead-in to the card.

The winner of the fight will hold two of the four major titles at 135 pounds. Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) holds the other two, being the WBC and IBF titles. Should Lomachenko emerge victorious against Pedraza, a fight between him and Garcia would be massive. The co-main event of the December 8th card will feature a WBO super-bantamweight championship title defense by Isaac Dogboe.

Who are you picking in Lomachenko vs. Pedraza?