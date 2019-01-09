Cain Velasquez Says He’ll Try To Make Jon Jones Fight Happen

Cain Velasquez is very interested in the prospect of fighting Jon Jones. During their respective heydays as champions, a fight with Jones and Velasquez was teased for years. Jones reigned as light heavyweight champion, while Velasquez sat atop the heavyweight throne. Jones has intended to jump up to heavyweight for quite some time now. With that being said, it’s not entirely impossible that a fight between them still can’t happen.

Jones is back on top at light heavyweight, and still one day plans on making the jump up. Velasquez is just getting back into the swing of things, as he’s set to face Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN 1. It will be his first fight since 2016. If he’s able to get back on top of the heavyweight division, which is currently run by his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Daniel Cormier, a fight with Jones interests him.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Velasquez said he’ll try to make a fight against Jones happen:

“I hope so,” Velasquez said. “I’ll try to make that happen.”

Velasquez will be fighting for the first time in over two years. He starched Travis Browne via first-round knockout at UFC 200. It will be interesting to see how Velasquez looks against Ngannou after such a long layoff.

What do you think about a potential fight between Velasquez and Jones?