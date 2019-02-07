Venue Official For Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs

A venue has been set for Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs' middleweight clash in May.

The venue is set for Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs’ middleweight title unification bout. Alvarez currently reigns as the WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion. He’ll put his titles on the line against Jacobs’ IBF middleweight title on May 4th during Cinco De Mayo weekend. It has officially been announced that the fight will go down from the T-Mobiel Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez and Jacobs both made statements on the announcement. Here’s what the Mexican star had to say (via Boxing Scene):

“I’m excited to return to T-Mobile Arena for a fifth time,” said Canelo Alvarez. “I inaugurated this arena to boxing at an international level, and it’s a place where I have had some of my biggest fights. This fight against Daniel Jacobs will not be the exception.

“I am ready to capture another world title in front of a packed house, listening to the unconditional support of the fans in attendance, and also for those who will watch this fight through the screens of a huge platform in DAZN.

“I want it so when people talk about T-Mobile Arena, they say that is where Canelo Alvarez fights.”

The IBF middleweight champ also seems excited about fighting in Las Vegas again:

“I’m thrilled that this huge night has landed in Las Vegas. I made my debut there in 2007, but I haven’t boxed there for nearly nine years. Scheduling the biggest fight of my career at T-Mobile Arena is the perfect occasion to return to the bright lights and shine on a massive stage.

“Canelo is a champion and he’s fought the best so it’s an honor for me to face him, and of course it’s a brilliant fight for the fans. But my legacy is on the line and I have a lot to gain – I want to be a hall of famer one day, and this is the sort of fight that will get me there.”

What do you think about Alvarez vs. Jacobs going down from the T-Mobile Arena?