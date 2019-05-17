UFC Rochester’s Vicente Luque Backs Neil Magny Following USADA Flag

Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny was supposed to take place tomorrow night (May 18), but plans went awry.

Magny was pulled initially due to undisclosed reasons. The welterweight later revealed that he failed a drug test under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Luque will now meet Derrick Krantz at UFC Rochester.

Luque Believes Magny Is A Victim Of Tainted Supplements

Luque talked to reporters during a media scrum. He responded to Magny’s USADA pop (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was kind of surprised. He doesn’t look like a guy that kind of does any illegal things. At the same time he said that it was probably something accidental and I believe him. I hope he can resolve that and I’m all for USADA. I like the system that USADA tests us and keeps the sport clean. These things happen sometimes, but usually it gets clarified and it’s not going to be a big deal hopefully.”

Magny said the supplements under question have already been sent to USADA for further testing. Usually in cases where tainted supplements are discovered, USADA will hand out a six-month sanction retroactive to the initial date of suspension. Whether or not that’ll be Magny’s fate remains to be seen. Stick with MMA News for the latest info on Magny’s situation with USADA.