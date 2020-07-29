Vicente Luque Believes He’ll Finish Randy Brown, Eyes Future Fight With Jorge Masvidal

Vicente Luque always wanted to make a quick turnaround following his win over Niko Price and he got just that.

At UFC Vegas 5 on Aug. 1, Luque is returning to the Octagon to take on Randy Brown. Although Brown is an unranked opponent, the American-Brazilian likes the matchup and knows a solid win over him adds some more hype to his name.

“After Niko Price, I was looking for somebody in the top-10 or top-15 of the division. At the same time, a lot of guys were scheduled to fight and some didn’t want to fight right now,” Vicente Luque said to MMANews. “I needed to keep active that is something I like doing. I like to fight a lot. The more I fight, the more I evolve. Randy Brown made sense, he is up and coming and is on a two-fight winning streak. It adds to me getting a good win over him and sets me up to get those top-10 guys.”

Entering this scrap, many are picking this to be the Fight of the Night. Neither man knows how to take a step back and both are always in entertaining fights.

So, for Luque, he knows the chances of it being boring are slim to none. He also expects to earn another stoppage win.

“We are going to go out there and try and knock each other out and I believe I have the tools to win,” he said.

“I always think I am going to get a stoppage because it is my style. I’m aggressive and I go out there and if I see the opportunity and I will take it,” Luque later added. “I don’t know how to hold back, if I see a finish on the ground or stand up, I’m going to look for it. I think Randy is the kind of guy who will come to fight.”

If Vicente Luque ends up scoring a stoppage win over Randy Brown he believes he should get another shot at a top-10 opponent. And, the 28-year-old has his eye on Jorge Masvidal.

“Right now I always focus on the fight that is in front of me. After that, I will have some names to call out and maybe try and get a fight. In the future, if I could choose anyone I would really love to fight that would be Masvidal,” he explained. “It’s a guy he’s in his prime and out styles are similar. That is the kind of guy I would love to face to test my striking and my durability. Eventually, I think that fight will happen.”

For now, as Luque says, the focus is solely on Randy Brown as he knows how crucial this fight is to win to keep his momentum and his spot in the welterweight rankings.

“It is super important. I think in a division like welterweight, the more active and the more wins you get it sets you up to get the opportunities. That is what I am trying to do. I keep myself active so I am in people’s mind,” Luque concluded. “I want people to watch me fight. I think that helps me, especially my fighting style that helps a lot. It is hard to be in a division so packed but at the same time this kind of challenge motivates me.