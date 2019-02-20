Vicente Luque Eyes Jorge Masvidal For Next Fight

Vicente Luque is coming fresh off the fight of his life from UFC Phoenix this past Saturday when he defeated Bryan Barberena via TKO. That makes four straight victories for Luque, andhe arrived at the number in dramatic fashion with the TKO coming with only six seconds remaining in a bout where he was down on the judges’ scorecards. But if Vicente Luque had his way, that fight would have never happened. Instead, he would have been fighting Jorge Masvidal:

“We asked for (Masvidal) after my last fight, and he didn’t’ want to take it,” Luque said in a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show.

“Yeah, we asked for him, and he wasn’t interested, and then I actually sent it on Twitter…many people wanted that fight, so they posted it on Twitter, and I posted, that, too. And then he said, ‘Hey, nobody that is not ranked mention my name.”

“I’m not the kind of guy to get in discussions. I’m here to fight. That’s what I do.”

Now that Vicente Luque has won four straight fights, with all four victories coming by stoppage, Luque believes that he is more than deserving of a number next to his name and therefore meeting the requirements for Jorge Masvidal’s next opponent following his upcoming bout with Darren Till on March 16th.

“I respect him. He doesn’t want to fight an unranked guy, OK, but I think I’m going to be ranked after this, so now I think I have the credentials to fight him.”

Is Jorge Masvidal vs. Vicente Luque a fight you’d like to see in 2019?