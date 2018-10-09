Vicente Luque Eying Jorge Masvidal Fight After UFC 229 Win

Vicente Luque wants to beat someone with a name. The 26-year-old welterweight prospect is currently on a three-fight win streak. Luque is a fierce finisher, having lost only one fight in the past three years. Over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) Luque defeated Jalin Turner via first-round knockout.

Speaking to media after the fight, Luque said he has an idea of who he’d like to fight next. Luque would like to share the Octagon with top-ranked Jorge Masvidal (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m going to be waiting,” Luque said. “Whoever they want to give me – Masvidal would be a good name. I like that guy – I like his style of fighting. I think me and Masvidal would put on a great show. I’m going to go in to strike, he’s going to come in to strike. If he wants to fight … I’m ready.”

Masvidal hasn’t fought since November of last year. He was defeated by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson via unanimous decision. He’s currently on a two-fight losing streak and is looking to pick up his first win since January of 2017. A match-up between Masvidal and Luque would certainly be an interesting one.

What do you think about a possible Luque vs. Masvidal fight next?