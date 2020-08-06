Thursday, August 6, 2020

Vicente Luque Plans To KO Nate Diaz But Would Take Michael Chiesa Fight

By Cole Shelton
Vicente Luque
Vicente Luque (Photo: Zuffa)

Vicente Luque has two names in mind for his next Octagon appearance. Nate Diaz or Michael Chiesa.

At UFC Vegas 5 last Saturday, Luque picked up another knockout win as he scored a second-round KO over Randy Brown. It was a solid performance for the now 10th ranked welterweight, who expected to get another finish.

“Definitely man, I had a good strategy going into this fight and I knew a lot of his game,” Luque said to MMANews. “I kind of knew what I needed to do to get a good win. I went in there and had a dominant game plan and execute it.”

Following the win, Vicente Luque called out Nate Diaz. Days later, the Brazilian-American still feels like that fight makes sense, now that he is ranked in the top-10.

“I love that, I always thought I deserve in the top-10, I feel like I am ready to face these guys. I’m just waiting for that name. I called out Nate Diaz, we will see if he will respond and if that fight happens. I’m ready to fight anyone in the top-15,” he explained. “I’d love to fight another big name like Michael Chiesa, it is a fight that makes sense. Number 10 against number eight would be great as well.”

Whether or not Nate Diaz will respond to Vicente Luque or take the fight is to be seen. But, if it does come to fruition he believes he would score a late finish over Diaz.

Luque also hopes the fight would be five rounds in a Fight Night main event.

“I don’t think it would be a quick one. He can take a lot of damage and a good aggressive fighter. He is a good fighter, it would be a Fight of the Night, really aggressive, most of it standing,” Luque said. “I see me getting a late knockout. If we get a five rounder, which makes sense, I see a fourth or fifth-round knockout for me.”

Although Diaz is Luque’s first option, he knows there is a chance he doesn’t take the fight. So, he already has another name in mind and that is Michael Chiesa.

Chiesa is currently ranked eighth at welterweight and is 3-0 in the division. He’s coming off a big win over Rafael dos Anjos earlier this year. So, for Vicente Luque, he says that would be the fight he can finally show off his ground game.

“At this moment, I’m looking to go up the division. There are guys up there who are really good grapplers and I need to face a guy like Chiesa to showcase all the weapons I have, not just my striking but my ground and wrestling,” he explained. “That would be a fight where I can showcase my abilities and a great test of myself to see the level up there.”

Regardless if it is Nate Diaz or Michael Chiesa, Vicente Luque just wants his next fight to be the main event so he can finally headline a UFC show.

“I want to fight five rounds, I feel like that fits me really well. I’m an aggressive fight and I fight at a high-pace,” Luque concluded. “When I fight three rounds, every round is a high pace so I feel like I can go another two rounds. It is something I want to do, so we will see. Now that I have name recognition, that it makes sense for me to headline.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

Ben Askren Won’t Be Chasing A Title But He Could Be Lured To Fight Once More

Ben Askren plans to stay retired but for the right opportunity, he'd considered putting his gloves back on. Askren...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib’s Plan Against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has taken another opportunity to hurl a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is set to go one-on-one...
Read more
MMA

Zabit Magomedovsharipov Responds To Yair Rodriguez Bout Being Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov wasn't interested in holding his tongue on the cancellation of his bout with Yair Rodriguez. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Khamzat Chimaev Will Get Ranked Opponent Next

UFC president Dana White doesn't know whether or not Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent will be ranked. Chimaev has quickly...
Read more
Interviews

Robert Whittaker Would Only Move To 205lbs If He Got “Sick Of Cutting Weight”

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased a potential move to light heavyweight against Jon Jones but Robert Whittaker isn't in a rush making...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Jose Aldo Praises UFC 251 Ref For Giving Him Chances To Keep Fighting

Jose Aldo is happy with referee Leon Roberts Following UFC 251. Back in July, Aldo took on Petr Yan...
Read more
MMA

Yair Rodriguez Fires Back At Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez has put Zabit Magomedsharipov on blast after his comments on their bout cancellation. Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen Reported For Oct. 10 Main Event

A pivotal bantamweight clash between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen is expected to take place in the fall. Brazilian...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Would Rather See Georges St-Pierre Stay Retired

UFC president Dana White prefers to see Georges St-Pierre outside the Octagon. One super fight that has been talked...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Fighter Misses Weight

The Bellator 243 weigh-in results are in. On Aug. 7, Bellator 243 will take place inside an empty Mohegan...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Plans To KO Nate Diaz But Would Take Michael Chiesa Fight

Vicente Luque has two names in mind for his next Octagon appearance. Nate Diaz or Michael Chiesa. At UFC...
Read more
MMA

Jorge Masvidal Aims For UFC Return Before 2020 Ends

Jorge Masvidal wants another UFC bout before 2020 is through. Masvidal was last seen in action back in July....
Read more
MMA

Zabit Magomedovsharipov Responds To Yair Rodriguez Bout Being Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov wasn't interested in holding his tongue on the cancellation of his bout with Yair Rodriguez. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
MMA

UFC Vegas 6’s Aleksei Oleinik Unsure When He’ll Retire

Aleksei Oleinik isn't sure when he'll retire after his heavyweight clash with Derrick Lewis. Oleinik is set to take...
Read more
MMA

Leon Edwards Continues To Call For Jorge Masvidal Bout

Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal and he won't give up on his desire to make it happen.
Read more
Interviews

Robert Whittaker Would Only Move To 205lbs If He Got “Sick Of Cutting Weight”

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased a potential move to light heavyweight against Jon Jones but Robert Whittaker isn't in a rush making...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Talks Giving Dustin Jacoby Another UFC Opportunity

UFC president Dana White has detailed his decision to give Dustin Jacoby another contract. Jacoby competed in the return...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube