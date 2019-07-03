Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Co-Headlines UFC Uruguay

UFC Uruguay has itself a co-main event, with #15-ranked Vicente Luque taking on Mike Perry. The original report by Twitter user @MMAUNCENSORED1 was verified with sources close to the situation. UFC Uruguay takes place August 10 from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. The entire card will stream live on ESPN+.

Vicente Luque is currently riding an impressive five-fight winning streak and possesses an MMA record of 16-6. Luque has turned in victories over names like Niko Price, Chad Laprise, and Bryan Barberena in a Fight of the Night. Most recently, Vicente Luque defeated newcomer Derrick Krantz at UFC Rochester. Here’s a scary statistic for you: all nine of Vicente Luque’s UFC victories have come via finish. He will have his hand full when he tries to keep both streaks in tact when he takes on Mike Perry.

Mike Perry has only been finished one time in his career, which came via Donald Cerrone armbar. Six of Luque’s nine finishes were by knockout, but Perry has never been knocked out so this will prove to be an interesting clash that will leave fans satisfied. Mike Perry has asked for an opponent who will come prepared to stand and bang with him, and he can expect to get just that and then some out of Vicente Luque. Mike Perry has a record of 13-4 and has won two of his last three fights over Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira.

With the addition of this welterweight bout, the updated UFC Uruguay lineup is as follows:

Main Event: Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko © vs. Liz Carmouche

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Taila Santos vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres

Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Laureano Staropoli

